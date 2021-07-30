Tipperary driver who didn't pay fixed penalty is banned for drink driving
A motorist who tested positive for drink driving failed to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice and now has a conviction and disqualification, Nenagh Court was told.
Jason Digan of 2 Fanning Park, Two-Mile Borris, was stopped at Tyone, Nenagh, on May 6, 2019. A subsequent blood test showed he had 100mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.
ecause of the amount, Mr Digan was given the option of paying a €400 Fixed Penalty Notice and avoiding a disqualification. However, it was not paid.
His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, told the court that his client, who was 32 years old and had three children, had been out of work at the time.
“He couldn’t afford the €400 at the time,” he said.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Digan €150 and disqualified him from driving for one year.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.