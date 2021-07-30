Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Tipperary driver who didn't pay fixed penalty is banned for drink driving

Tipperary driver who didn't pay fixed penalty is banned for drink driving

Tipperary driver who didn't pay fixed penalty is banned for drink driving

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A motorist who tested positive for drink driving failed to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice and now has a conviction and disqualification, Nenagh Court was told.

Jason Digan of 2 Fanning Park, Two-Mile Borris, was stopped at Tyone, Nenagh, on May 6, 2019. A subsequent blood test showed he had 100mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

ecause of the amount, Mr Digan was given the option of paying a €400 Fixed Penalty Notice and avoiding a disqualification. However, it was not paid.

His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, told the court that his client, who was 32 years old and had three children, had been out of work at the time.

“He couldn’t afford the €400 at the time,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Digan €150 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie