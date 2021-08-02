Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Tipperary man not wearing shirt or shoes while attempting to hit nightclub security staff

Tipperary man not wearing shirt or shoes while attempting to hit nightclub security staff

Nenagh Court was told that man had no shirt or shoes on while attempting to hit nightclub security staff with a leather belt

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who was aggressive towards the staff at a Nenagh nightclub failed to engage with the chance of accepting an adult caution for the incident, Nenagh Court was told.

Kelum Harrington of Monsea, Ballycommon, was convicted in his absence of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on December 12, 2018.

The court heard that the gardaí found Mr Harrington, who was drunk, attempting to hit the security staff with a black leather belt. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

The court heard there had been an attempt to have Mr Harrington dealt with by way of an adult caution but he had not engaged with the process.

“He didn’t take that opportunity,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, fining Mr Harrington €150.

She fixed recognizance in his own bond of €250.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie