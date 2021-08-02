Tipperary man not wearing shirt or shoes while attempting to hit nightclub security staff

Nenagh Court was told that man had no shirt or shoes on while attempting to hit nightclub security staff with a leather belt
A man who was aggressive towards the staff at a Nenagh nightclub failed to engage with the chance of accepting an adult caution for the incident, Nenagh Court was told.
Kelum Harrington of Monsea, Ballycommon, was convicted in his absence of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on December 12, 2018.
The court heard that the gardaí found Mr Harrington, who was drunk, attempting to hit the security staff with a black leather belt. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.
The court heard there had been an attempt to have Mr Harrington dealt with by way of an adult caution but he had not engaged with the process.
“He didn’t take that opportunity,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, fining Mr Harrington €150.
She fixed recognizance in his own bond of €250.
More News
Nenagh Court was told that man had no shirt or shoes on while attempting to hit nightclub security staff with a leather belt
Tipperary's Mary Ryan was outstanding again at the edge of the square for Tipp in their victory over Wexford
Concern has been expressed about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in an area of Upper Irishtown, Clonmel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.