Tipperary teen agrees to hand back money stolen from tips jar

A Thurles teenager who went on a crime spree in Nenagh had no objection to the gardaí returning money he took from a tip jar in a restaurant to its rightful owners, he told Nenagh Court.

An application to return €49.15 in cash to the staff at Bistro 41, Summerhill, Nenagh, was made to Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at the court under the Police Property Act.

Thomas Carthy, who appeared via video link, of 16 Stradavoher, Thurles, and 2 Canalside, Athy, County Kildare, told the court he had no problem with the money being returned.

Judge MacGrath thanked him for agreeing to the application.

Mr Carthy had pleaded to a number of charges before Judge MacGrath in April and had been sentenced to a total of 11 months in jail.

He was jailed for three months for the incident on January 18, 2021, in which he entered the Bistro 41 restaurant in Summerhill, Nenagh, and stole money from the staff tips jar - up to €70 in coins.

After he was challenged by an employee he had left the premises.

He was jailed for a further three months for an incident on the same day in which he stole a jacket worth €40 that had been hanging on display outside Talbot’s menswear shop in Mitchel Street. He also had €49.15 on him that gardaí believed had been earlier taken from Bistro 41.

These sentences were consecutive to two two-month sentences for theft at O’Connors supermarket on April 27, 2019, and backdated to January 18, 2021.

He was jailed for two months for the theft of items from a handbag after he entered the office in O’Connors supermarket, Kenyon Street, on May 27 2019. He was given a two-month consecutive sentence for a similar offence on the same date at the same location.

The total value of the goods was €208.

Mr Carthy was jailed for six months for taking a car from outside Nenagh Leisure Centre on October 3, 2019.

He was jailed for five months, consecutive, for theft from the leisure centre on the same occasion.

Judge MacGrath also took a number of other charges into account at the earlier court, including that on January 18, 2021, he had entered staff-only areas of Finnerty’s pharmacy, Kenyon Street, and the fruit and vegetable shop in Kenyon Street with the intent of committing thefts, but nothing was taken.

On the day before these incidents he had entered the ESB yard at Martyr’s Road in the town.

Questioned later by gardaí about what he was doing there he had replied that he had been looking of a rope to do harm to himself.