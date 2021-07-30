Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Nenagh Hospital visitor restrictions easing a tonic for Tipperary patients

HSE 'actively' looking for permanent physicians for Nenagh Hospital

HSE 'actively' looking for permanent physicians for Nenagh Hospital

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

UL Hospitals Group has announced the beginning of the first major relaxation in visiting restrictions across its hospital sites since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In line with the updated national guidance on visiting hospitals, University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital have begun facilitating scheduled timed visiting slots for inpatients and their visitors.

At all these four sites, the scheduled individual inpatient visits are being coordinated by the clinical nurse managers and ward clerks, in consultation with patients and their families and loved ones.

It should be noted that these visits are for inpatients only. The Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL are not open to visitors.

Scheduled visiting slots are being offered at UHL (during the hours of 2-4pm and 6-9pm daily), and Ennis, Nenagh and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals (2-4pm and 6-8pm daily).

These timed visits are limited to one visitor per patient, in line with public health guidelines on social distancing and infection prevention and control.

Visitors will be temperature-checked on entry to all hospital sites, and will be required to wear a face mask, observe hand hygiene, and undertake a Covid-19 questionnaire.

Colette Cowan, chief executive officer of UL Hospitals Group, welcomed the relaxation of visiting restrictions across the group and said the introduction of restrictions last year had been among the most difficult decisions she had made during her time as CEO.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie