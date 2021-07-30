Nenagh Hospital visitor restrictions easing a tonic for Tipperary patients

UL Hospitals Group has announced the beginning of the first major relaxation in visiting restrictions across its hospital sites since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In line with the updated national guidance on visiting hospitals, University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital have begun facilitating scheduled timed visiting slots for inpatients and their visitors.

At all these four sites, the scheduled individual inpatient visits are being coordinated by the clinical nurse managers and ward clerks, in consultation with patients and their families and loved ones.

It should be noted that these visits are for inpatients only. The Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL are not open to visitors.

Scheduled visiting slots are being offered at UHL (during the hours of 2-4pm and 6-9pm daily), and Ennis, Nenagh and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals (2-4pm and 6-8pm daily).

These timed visits are limited to one visitor per patient, in line with public health guidelines on social distancing and infection prevention and control.

Visitors will be temperature-checked on entry to all hospital sites, and will be required to wear a face mask, observe hand hygiene, and undertake a Covid-19 questionnaire.

Colette Cowan, chief executive officer of UL Hospitals Group, welcomed the relaxation of visiting restrictions across the group and said the introduction of restrictions last year had been among the most difficult decisions she had made during her time as CEO.