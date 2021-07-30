Nenagh Éire Óg set to meet Newport in Senior Championship

Junior: Hard luck to our Junior A team who lost out to Roscrea in the final of the league last Sat evening. The score in the game was 1-17 to 1-12 with Darragh Walsh getting the Nenagh goal.

Attention now turns to the championship which starts next weekend - Nenagh have a bye in the first round with further fixtures to follow.

The Junior B championship is due to start on the weekend of 6th/7th August. We have been drawn in a group of 4 with Kiladangan, Templederry and Ballina - fixtures to follow.

Senior: We have been drawn against Newport in the North senior championship - this competition will only take place if Tipperary fail to reach the All-Ireland final.

Lotto: Last Monday's lotto jackpot was €6,100. The lotto is our main fundraiser and we ask that you please support this and play online through the link on the club website.

Tipperary Draw: The final draw in the 2020/21 draw will now take place on this Friday night, 30th July.

Tipperary: Best of luck to Barry, Jake and the Tipperary senior team who play Waterford in the All Ireland Quarter final next Saturday.

Hurling Wall: Work on the new hurling wall commenced last Monday morning and it's fantastic to see the progress happening so quickly. It is very exciting times for the entire club, everyone who has supported this development and all of those who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make this vision a reality.

Any remaining donations should be paid over to your fundraising representative, any amount is welcome and appreciated. Any remaining tax forms associated with your donation should be given to your fundraising representative along with details of the names you wish to have included on the club development jigsaw wall.

Under 7: Under 7 boys had a hurling blitz against Moycarkey Borris in Nenagh on Saturday morning in very warm conditions. A fun morning was had by all and a big thank you to Moycarkey Borris for making the journey. Training continues Tuesday evenings 6-7pm and Saturday mornings 10-11am. We'd love to see some new faces also!

Under 9: Under 9 boys played a hurling blitz on Saturday morning in MacDonagh park against Moneygall and Kildangan. Great skills and determination were on display in the glorious sunshine.

Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. Under 11

The Under 11 boys had three teams out in action again this weekend, the Navy team played Lorrha on Friday evening in Nenagh. The Blue team and the Nenagh Éire Óg team both played Burgess in Kilcolman on a very warm Saturday morning. The boys also played two football matches in the blistering heat on Tuesday evening against Ballina in Ballina. The matches were highly competitive and entertaining. Very well done to all the boys, you put in super performances despite the heat. Training back to the usual times this week. New players are always welcome for either code. Great to see new faces joining over the last few weeks and we look forward to seeing more new boys.

Under 13: The Under 13s played Toomevara last Tuesday evening and put in a good performance overall in very warm conditions. The Under 13A and D teams both played Roscrea on Tuesday evening in Nenagh. Training continues on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: Under 15s put in a good performance despite losing out to Borrisoleigh last Thursday with many positives to build on.

Under 17: The Under 17s played Toomevara on Monday 19th July and despite missing a lot of players, our lads played some excellent hurling and continue to improve. They played Ballina last Monday evening in Ballina.