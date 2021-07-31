Tipperary drink driver with no insurance told he faces jail if caught again in next four years

A man who was caught twice drink driving without insurance was warned by the judge at Nenagh Court that if he drives within the next four years he will go to prison.

Grazvidas Zemaitis of 8 Riverside, Millerbrook, Nenagh, pleaded to drink driving and no isurance at Newline, Drummin Road, Nenagh, on June 16, 2020. He also pleaded to giving a false name on the same occasion.

He pleaded to drink driving and no insurance at Birdhill, County Tipperary, on September 30, 2020.

The court heard that on June 16, the defendant was observed crossing over and back the road.

When he was stopped he gave a false name to the gardaí.

Mr Zeemaitis failed to produce his licence or insurance at a Garda station within 10 days.

On September 30, 2020, the gardaí were called to a road traffic accident at Birdhill and Mr Zemaitis was arrested for drink driving and no insurance.

His solicitor, David Peters said that his client was 43 years old and had been laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In relation to giving a false name, he said Mr Zemaitis had very poor English and had given the name and address of the owner of the house where he was staying.

He said his client did have insurance on June 16 to drive a van but for some reason had driven his old van.

In relation to the second incident, he said that Mr Zemaitis had insurance to drive a van but not to drive the car he was driving that day. He had a few drinks and lost concentration, causing the accident.

He was with a friend who had too much to drink and that was why his client was driving, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Zemaitis a total of €300 and disqualified him from driving for a total of two years for drink driving and no insurance on June 16, 2020.

She took the charge of giving a false name into account.

She fined him a total of €400 and disqualified him from driving for a total of four years for the offences of September 30, 2020.

“He cannot drive within that four-year period. If he drives then he is looking at prison,” warned Judge MacGrath.