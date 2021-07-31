Tipperary gets new gallery as arts space opens in Borrisokane

The arts world in Tipperary has been given a much needed boost with the opening of a new gallery in the Premier County.

Noel Kinsella, a former project control scheduling financial analyst in power stations worldwide, has set up an art gallery in Borrisokane.

Originally from Dublin, Noel has named this gallery Art D.

“This is a play on words,” he said. “It is making light of the phrase: ‘That’s so arty’.”

Noel recalled that his art teacher in school said that he saw “something in me” but unfortunately, at the time, the opportunity wasn’t available to him to go to art college and pursue a career in art, so he went into the work force instead.

“I always drew and always had a passion for art. When I travelled to the different cities for work, I visited as many art galleries as I could. Drawing for me was my time to relax,” Noel said.

However, at the age of 46 Noel was heading towards rock bottom.

“I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing, and my health was suffering as a result,” he said.

He took the plunge and gathered all the sketches, drawings and paintings he did in his spare time while travelling, put together a portfolio and submitted this to art colleges around Ireland.

Five years later he has an honours Fine Art degree from LSAD, specialising in Print and Contemporary practice, his own art gallery in Borrisokane and is continuing his study into a masters and a PHD specialising in the theory that colour and light can aid children with disabilities such as autism and ADHD.

“Everyday I drove to college, I passed these two buildings on the Main Street in Borrisokane and thought: ‘This would be a great place to set up an art gallery’,” said Noel who has been living in Lorrha for the past 20 years.

“Traffic traveling from Athlone to Limerick, from Galway to Tipperary all pass through Borrisokane so it is a prime location. Many people who have visited the gallery so far were just passing by and stopped because it caught their eye,” he said.

Noel has subtitled his gallery An Art Gallery of Friends because he wants to invite people to connect through art.

His mission for this gallery is for it to become an “art centre”, where artists congregate, share ideas, create work and exhibit their pieces.

Another one of Noel’s missions is to make art accessible to everyone.

“It’s about how a painting speaks to you, it’s not about how much you know about it.

“Come in and talk to me about your favourite colour. Come in and talk to me about what colour would suit the area you want to decorate. If I don’t have a painting in the colour you want, ask me to paint it in that colour and I will.

“I want to open my doors to everybody who has an appreciation of colour and eradicate the idea that only arty people can appreciate art, and it is this satirical play on words that I came up with the name Art D,” said Noel.

The gallery is located at Ballyfinn House, Borrisokane, and it is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

A number of workshops are running at Art D. These are open to everybody and Noel and all at Art D look forward to meeting you and teaching you their craft.

The workshops are: Paint classes, every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm; ceramic classes every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm; printmaking classes every Thursday from 12noon to 1pm; steel wire sculpture classes every Friday from 11am to 1pm; classes in embroidery, knitting and woodcarving will be coming soon.

If you are interested in attending these classes or if you want to learn more about them and the gallery email Noel at noelkinsella44@gmail.com