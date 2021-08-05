Clonmel Celtic ladies remain unbeaten in league

The ladies of Clonmel Celtic recorded a fine victory in their latest league contest.
Clonmel Celtic Ladies 4 Tipperary Ladies 0, (Megan Shanahan 2, Jade Kiely, Emily Corcoran) Tipperary Ladies League.
The ladies remain unbeaten in the league with an impressive win against Tipperary Town.
