Garda alert after Tipperary phone scam victims lose €2,000
The gardaí in Tipperary have issued an alert after an estimated €2,000 was stolen from two bank account holders through phone scams in the past week
A victim in the Roscrea area lost €1,400, while in Nenagh a sum of €600 was taken from the person’s account.
It is understood that the losses in both cases arose from text messages purporting to be from the victims’ bank.
A link was clicked on, and this allowed the fraudsters to take control of the injured persons bank accounts.
The gardaí are warning that crimes of this nature are becoming increasingly common and are urging people to be vigilant.
