Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Garda alert after Tipperary phone scam victims lose €2,000

Garda alert after Tipperary phone scam victims lose €2,000

Garda alert after Tipperary phone scam victims lose €2,000

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The gardaí in Tipperary have issued an alert after an estimated €2,000 was stolen from two bank account holders through phone scams in the past week

A victim in the Roscrea area lost €1,400, while in Nenagh a sum of €600 was taken from the person’s account.

It is understood that the losses in both cases arose from text messages purporting to be from the victims’ bank.

A link was clicked on, and this allowed the fraudsters to take control of the injured persons bank accounts.

The gardaí are warning that crimes of this nature are becoming increasingly common and are urging people to be vigilant.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie