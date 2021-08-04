Tipperary district manager says Ballina water plant should be Irish Water priority

Waste water treatment plant upgrades for Newport, and the twin villages of Ballina and Killaloe must be a priority for Irish Water, according to Nenagh district manager Marcus O’Connor.

He told councillors the council had “serious concerns” over the current status due to the number of planning applications that have had to be rejected because of the capacity issue in Ballina.

The three villages are the fastest growing ones in the county, he said and it was “extremely disappointing” that development could not take place.

“The message has to go to Irish Water that it needs to be a priority. But any upgrade is probably three or four years away,” he said.

The issue was raised by local councillor Phyll Bugler at the district meeting during which she asked for an update on correspondence the council had agreed to send to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien.

“We can’t have any planning because we can’t get connections to the waste water treatment plant,” she said.

Cllr John Carroll said that it was “vitally important” to get investment into small settlements as this would bring people in.

“If not, we are looking at dereliction,” he warned.

They were both supported by Cllr Ger Darcy, who said that if infrastructure was obtained, then they would get the investment.