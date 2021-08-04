Tipperary County Council receive application for solar farm at Derryfadda File photo
Tipperary County Council has received a planning application for a solar farm at Derryfadda, Cooleeney, Killoran.
Soleirtricity Lisheen Ltd. has applied for permision to contruct a solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to 122MW comprising of circa 214,800 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays, the construction of a 38kV substation, along with associated ancillary development including 30 transformer stations with an integrated bund, 716 string inverters, one DNO substation building, one. storage and maintenance building, 38 CCTV cameras mounted on poles, perimeter security fencing and all ancillary works.
The total development area will be circa 77 hectares.
