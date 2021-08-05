Tipperary vaccination clinic in Nenagh to open again this weekend

A second round of walk-in first-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, this weekend, the HSE has announced.

Clinics will also be held at Limerick Racecourse and the West County Hotel, Ennis, for people aged 16-years and older who have not yet been vaccinated.

The clinics are being are part of a national effort triggered by the HSE nationally in light of the success of the walk-in clinics held nationwide during last weekend’s August Bank Holiday.

Clinics in the three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres will be held at set times from Friday August 6, to Sunday August 8,, as follows:

- Friday, August 6: Limerick Racecourse (2pm-7pm); Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm)

- Saturday, August 7: West County Hotel, Ennis (8.15am-12.30pm)

- Sunday, August 8: Limerick Racecourse (10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm); Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (2pm-7pm)

Only the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine will be offered at these clinics.

In the Mid-West last weekend, a total of 2,649 people received first-dose Pfizer vaccines, part of a total of more than 18,000 people who attended clinics across the country.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said she was delighted with the local response, and reiterated her call to anyone aged 16 and over who hadn’t yet been vaccinated to come forward this weekend.

"I would hope for a similar response this weekend, and we’re asking everyone aged 16 and over who hasn’t been vaccinated to take this golden opportunity to get a first dose Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is necessary, and every single person who is vaccinated is playing a major part in enhancing our societal immunity to Covid-19,” she said.

Those wishing to attend for a vaccine do not require an appointment, and do not need to register on the national vaccine registration portal. For identification purposes, anyone attending the clinics must bring their birth certificate, or a photo ID.

Anyone with queries may contact the local HSE-approved helpline number on 087-9681240. There is no requirement for a parent / guardian to accompany a 16 or 17 year old. Those who wish to be accompanied will be facilitated where possible.

In the Mid-West, last week’s activity at all three vaccination centres, up to close of business on Bank Holiday Monday (including the Covid-19 walk-in clinics), brought to 288,921 the total vaccination doses administered under the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination programme to date. This total does not include the vaccination work undertaken by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.