Tipperary Rehab Care unit is given positive Hiqa report

A Hiqa inspection into a Rehabcare centre in Nenagh has found that while there were some areas for improvement, residents received a good quality of care and support in their home.

The inspection at the supported accommodation site was carried out last February.

It found that the operators were either compliant or substantially compliant in most areas of the inspection. The one area where it was found to be not compliant was under “protection”.

The report said that from what residents communicated with the inspector and what was observed, it was evident that the residents received a good quality of care and enjoyed a good quality of life.

In line with infection prevention and control guidelines, the inspector carried out the inspection in line with public health guidance and Hiqa enhanced Covid-19 inspection methodology at all times.

The inspector ensured physical distancing measures were implemented during interactions with residents, staff and management over the course of this inspection.

There were six residents in the unit when the inspector visited, and the inspector had the opportunity to meet three of the residents of the designated centre during the inspection.

Residents were observed to appear relaxed and comfortable in their home. Some residents told the inspector they liked living in the service. One resident showed the inspector recent art work they had completed.

The residents told the inspector about their day and discussed their plans for the evening including relaxing and watching soccer. The residents highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on their lives in relation to accessing the community and visiting people important in their lives.

Three of the residents who lived in the centre chose not to meet the inspector on the day and this was respected.

Two of the residents completed questionnaires, with the assistance of staff members, describing their views of the centre they lived in.

Overall, these questionnaires contained positive views regarding the centre and indicated a high level of satisfaction with many aspects of life in the centre such as activities, bedrooms, meals and the staff who supported them.

Resident's rights were found to be respected.

The staff team were observed treating and speaking with residents in a dignified and caring manner.

The residents were supported to develop and maintain their relationships with family and friends.

While there were restrictions on visiting in place, in line with public health guidance, video calls had been utilised to support residents to maintain contact with people important in their lives.

The inspector completed a walk through of the designated centre and found that it was decorated in a homely manner with residents possessions and photographs of people important to the residents.

Overall the house was observed to be well maintained.

In summary, based on what residents communicated with the inspector and what was observed, according to the report the inspector found that, while there were some areas for improvement, residents received a good quality of care and support in their home.