Nenagh Éire Óg SOS fundraiser and virtual kickabout

Senior: Our senior hurlers will play Newport in the first round of the North championship on Thursday evening next in Portroe at 7pm. This game, like all North Tipp adult games, will be all ticket and tickets must be collected before each game as per instructions through Whatsapp groups etc.

Tipperary: Hard luck to Barry, Jake and the Tipperary hurlers on losing out to Waterford in the All Ireland Quarter Final at the weekend.

Lotto: Last Monday night's lotto jackpot was €6,200. Results of our weekly lotto draws are available on social media and on the club website. Please support our lotto by joining through the link on the website.

Lotto charity: As part of our Community lotto draw which was launched last year, we have been donating €500 to a chosen charity every 10 weeks. To date we have donated to six local charities and the next charity to benefit from this will be the Children's Ark Paediatric Unit in University Hospital, Limerick. Many children and families in the Nenagh/North Tipperary area benefit greatly from this unit and the juvenile and camogie clubs recently held a swap shop with the proceeds also going to this worthy charity.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the family of Breda McCarthy who passed away at the weekend. Breda's family have been involved with Nenagh Éire Óg over the years with her husband Jimmy a North senior medal winner in 1964 while her son Ger is the current manager of our Junior A team and grandson Conor is a member of the senior panel. Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam.

SOS Cycle Sportive: Reminder that the SOS Cycle Sportive takes place on Saturday, August 21, departing from Nenagh Eire Og. Marshalls are required along the route - if anyone can give an hour between 9am and 2.30pm please contact Shane Connolly at 087 637 3830.

Under 5: Training continues every Saturday morning from 10 - 11am. Anyone else interested in joining Under 5 training please contact Erica on 0868774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

Under 7: Training continues Tuesday evenings 6-7pm and Saturday mornings 10-11am. We'd love to see some new faces also!

Under 9: Under 9 boys played a hurling blitz on Saturday morning in Cloughjordan against Kilruane. Well done to all the boys. Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. We continue to have over 30 at each training. Please keep up the good attendance, matches are now underway and bring a great dynamic to developing these great youngsters. Great to see new boys joining who are always more than welcome.

Under 11: Two of the Under 11 teams were out on Sunday morning against Toomevara. Thanks to Toomevara for two good competitive games. Well done to all the boys on two really hard working performances. Training continues Tuesday for hurling at 6 and Wednesday for football at 5.30. New players are always welcome for either code. Great to see new faces joining over the last few weeks and we look forward to seeing more new boys.

Under 13 : Under 13 teams played three competitive matches against Roscrea in both A & D last Tuesday and against Kiladangan on Thursday in the D grade. This week the As played Silvermines on Tuesday evening in Nenagh while the Ds have a week off. Training also continues on both Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15 and Under 17: Training continues as normal.

Specsavers virtual kick about: Specsavers are running a national media campaign as part of their sponsorship of the GAA nationally and have asked for our support. They are looking for children to virtually pass a gaelic football from Killarney to Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final.

To take part a child receives a football from the left hand side of the camera shot, caught and is kicked out the right.

Any child from Éire Óg who wishes to be put forward for it can do so by wearing their club gear and completing a video. The video can be posted on the WhatsApp groups or directly to the coaches of their group. If there is more than one video per group the coaches can decide on the best one.

We will send a few of our best videos to Specsavers.

Creativity in the videos will help. Anyone interested please complete the video before Monday night.