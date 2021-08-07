07/08/2021

Nenagh Youth Theatre group sends out stage call to Tipperary's budding actors

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh Youth Theatre has put the call out for the next budding stars of the stage.

It is now recruiting new members for an exciting 20 week term starting on September 11.

A jam packed season is planned with weekly workshops at Nenagh Arts Centre every Saturday from 11.30am to 1.30pm. The term will incorporate lots of fun creative activities, including stop motion workshops, drama games, comedy improv, along with team and confidence building exercises to accommodate the many talents and interests of the young people of Nenagh and surrounding areas.

Drama workshops are a great way for young people to feel part of a team and it’s great for their self-expression.

The resident youth theatre at Nenagh Arts Centre since 2009, Nenagh Youth Theatre brings something new, vibrant and exciting to the venue.

Hundreds of local people have either participated or attended youth theatre workshops or shows throughout the years. They have shot short films in the auditorium, used the outdoor area for site specific shows and performed several live plays and pantomimes on the stage.

Nenagh Youth Theatre has been running all through lockdowns with online workshops, keeping the young people of Nenagh engaged, creative and in touch with their friends throughout these tough times.

As an affiliate member of the national organisation of youth theatre’s Youth Theatre Ireland, participants have several opportunities to participate on a national level by attending festivals, workshops, youth conferences and camps throughout the year.

Spaces are limited and on a first come first serve basis, so book early to avoid disappointment.

Membership is open to 13 to 17-year-olds and costs €100 for the 20 week term.

To register online go to www.nenagharts.com or if you’d like more information or have any questions contact artsadmin@nenagharts.com

