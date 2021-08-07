Tipperary 'would be mugs' to allow Shannon water pipe to go ahead

Everybody needs to wake up and see what is coming down the road in relation to Irish Water’s proposal to take water from Lough Derg and pipe it to Dublin, according to Cllr Seamus Morris.

The water utility is pushing ahead with its proposal to pump 330 million litres of water daily from just below the lake at Ballina and pump it along a 170km pipe to Dublin and the Midlands regions.

The estimated cost of the development is €1.3bn.

Cllr Morris told Nenagh Municipal District Council that, under climate action, Tipperary County Council, needed to “stand up” to the plan.

“We are forcing our children into cars to go to jobs. We should bring the jobs to the lake and not to Dublin,” he said.

Cllr Morris said that the people in Tipperary would be “mugs” to allow the water to be taken to develop another region.

“I appreciate people don’t want to talk about Lough Derg, but it is part of our development plan,” he said. “It is everybody’s responsibility.”

Cllr Morris revealed that there had already been two warnings from Irish Water over levels in the lake, “and we are not in a drought”.

The Independent councillor said that when Covid-19 restrictions are fully relaxed he intended to call a public meeting on the issue, a move which was welcomed by Nenagh MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael O’Meara.

Director of services for environment Marion O'Neill told Cllr Morris that the pipeline was a matter for Irish Water.