Tipperary County Council asked to have Lough Derg review talks with relevant bodies
Tipperary County Council has been asked by Cllr Seamus Morris to to have a review meeting with Waterways Ireland, the Gardaí and whatever other bodies are responsible for lakeside activities to discuss a number of issues.
This year has seen a rise in the level of visitors to the lake and its on-shore facilities.
Among the issues that Cllr Morris wants discussed is the provision of camper van parking slots and facilities; swimming in harbours, which is illegal; licensing and insuring of any craft over 5cc; discussions with landowners or property owners of derelict sites at amenity areas; policing of amenity areas on land and on water; discussions with Lough Derg Yacht Club on the best use for their space; the destruction of the lake by the Shannon pipeline and the encouragement of “slow tourism”.
Cllr Morris said that any such discussion should take place after this year’s summer season.
