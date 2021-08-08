08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary County Council asked to have Lough Derg review talks with relevant bodies

Tipperary County Council asked to have Lough Derg review talks with relevant bodies

Tipperary County Council asked to have Lough Derg review talks with relevant bodies

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has been asked by Cllr Seamus Morris to to have a review meeting with Waterways Ireland, the Gardaí and whatever other bodies are responsible for lakeside activities to discuss a number of issues.

This year has seen a rise in the level of visitors to the lake and its on-shore facilities.

Among the issues that Cllr Morris wants discussed is the provision of camper van parking slots and facilities; swimming in harbours, which is illegal; licensing and insuring of any craft over 5cc; discussions with landowners or property owners of derelict sites at amenity areas; policing of amenity areas on land and on water; discussions with Lough Derg Yacht Club on the best use for their space; the destruction of the lake by the Shannon pipeline and the encouragement of “slow tourism”.

Cllr Morris said that any such discussion should take place after this year’s summer season.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media