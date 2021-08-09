09/08/2021

Tipperary RNLI assists family of four on grounded cruiser on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI assists family of four on grounded cruiser on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI assists family of four on grounded cruiser on Lough Derg

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Lough Derg RNLI launched on Saturday following a request from Valentia Coast Guard to assist a family of four on a cruiser aground in Terryglass Bay

At 8.44pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Ger Egan, crew Joe O’Donoghue, Chris Parker and Ciara Moylan on board.

The lake had a moderate chop with westerly winds Force 4, gusting Force 6. Visibility was poor with frequent squalls 

At 9:06pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel in sight; it was aground on a rocky shore close to Terryglass Harbour.

The lifeboat anchored and veered down to the casualty vessel and transferred an RNLI volunteer across, where he reported back to the lifeboat that there were five people on board; a boat owner in the harbour had been transferred out to the casualty vessel earlier when he had seen them in difficulty.

All five people were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI volunteer on board the casualty vessel checked that the vessel was not holed and given the weather conditions, the RNLI helm decided that the safest course of action was to take the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water. 

At 9.42pm the lifeboat had the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water, where the drives and rudder were found to be in good working order.

With an RNLI volunteer remaining on board and the lifeboat remaining alongside, the cruiser made its own way to the safety of Terryglass Harbour 

At 9.52pm the lifeboat departed and was back at station at 10.24pm

Aoife Kennedy, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises water users to "check the weather forecast for inland lakes and plan your passage to arrive at safe harbour before nightfall.".  

