Home Instead announces 50 care jobs in Tipperary

Home Instead, Ireland’s largest private provider of home care services, today announces the creation of 50 new jobs in Tipperary.

The care company, which already has a 4,000-strong caregiver team working across every county in Ireland, is recruiting for 50 additional caregivers in Tipperary, as part of its recruitment of 1,000 additional caregivers, who will be hired across the country.

Home Instead delivers essential home care to almost 7,000 clients across every county in Ireland, and has been building its care giving team over the past 12 months, with 1,000 new roles also announced in 2020.

Home Instead’s caregivers deliver a range of relationship-based non-medical care services to older people. In addition to helping keep older people safe and well, such care services can also facilitate early hospital discharge, freeing up vital capacity, or can help prevent hospitalisations in the first instance.

Commenting on the announcement, Dermot Carberry, general manager of Home Instead in Tipperary, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital support that caregivers provide to their clients and the link they provided to the outside world to those they were caring for.

“We’re tremendously proud of our care giving team, and the work that they do to keep older people safe and well. We know that where possible older people want to continue living independent lives in their own homes and in their own communities.

“In the years ahead, Ireland, like so many countries, will face the challenge of an ageing population. Home care can play an increasingly important role in providing care to our oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

“For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care, and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care.”

Chief Operating Officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings added: “We’re inviting applications from people with an interest in care, to join us in helping older people live independent lives in their own homes. The work is local, the jobs are sustainable and there are opportunities available in rural and urban areas around the country.”

