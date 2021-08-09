No trip from Tipp: 1,212 in Premier County are waiting for their passports

There are 1,212 people in Tipperary waiting to have their passport applications processed, according to figures released by Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne.

The Tipperary TD has expressed deep concern at the failure of the Government to put in place provisions to address the backlog of approximately 112,000 passport applications nationally.

“This is despite passport service staff working long hours, and in some cases, on Saturdays and Sundays to attempt to deal with a growing workload,” he aid.

However, Deputy Browne said that the reality was that, during normal times there was a core staff of approximately 450 in the passport section, which was increased during the peak period by a total of approximately 200 to a total of 650.

But, at present, staff numbers were significantly reduced, with only about 500 personnel in total being left to deal with demands, he said.

The Cashel TD said that there can be no doubt as to the effort that the staff and management in the passport service were putting in to deal with both the backlog accrued over Covid, and the deluge of applications coming forward at this point, which is the peak period for passport applications.

He called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, as the individual who bears the ultimate responsibility for his Department, to ensure that there were sufficient staff on hand to deal with demand.