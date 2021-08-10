Tipperary TD criticises An Taisce over decision to seek to appeal Belview plant

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that An Taisce is missing the point in its decision to seek leave to appeal the judgement on Belview cheese plant.



“I believe that An Taisce’s intention to appeal the judgment on Belview cheese plant ignores the extent to which our farmers are complying with an unprecedented range of environmental demands, with more coming in the future," he asid.

The Cashel TD said that these environmental demands had a purpose - to secure the future of our lands and our watercourses and to actively engage in more sustainable practices.

“An Taisce however, seems to be ignoring these commitments and are failing to recognise the work our farmers are doing on a daily basis, and the investments they are making, to ensure an increasing level of sustainability both now and into the future," he said.

Deputy Browne said that An Taisce was overlooking the reasons why the development had been given the go ahead on a number of fronts, and how farmers were fully aware of the important role they had to play in protecting the environment, and how they were committed to pursuing the goal of increasing sustainability.