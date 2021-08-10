10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary TD criticises An Taisce over decision to seek to appeal Belview plant

Tipperary TD criticises An Taisce over decision to seek to appeal Belview plant

Tipperary TD criticises An Taisce over decision to seek to appeal Belview plant

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that An Taisce is missing the point in its decision to seek leave to appeal the judgement on Belview cheese plant.

“I believe that An Taisce’s intention to appeal the judgment on Belview cheese plant ignores the extent to which our farmers are complying with an unprecedented range of environmental demands, with more coming in the future," he asid.

The Cashel TD said that these environmental demands had a purpose - to secure the future of our lands and our watercourses and to actively engage in more sustainable practices.

“An Taisce however, seems to be ignoring these commitments and are failing to recognise the work our farmers are doing on a daily basis, and the investments they are making, to ensure an increasing level of sustainability both now and into the future," he said.

Deputy Browne said that An Taisce was overlooking the reasons why the development had been given the go ahead on a number of fronts, and how farmers were fully aware of the important role they had to play in protecting the environment, and how they were committed to pursuing the goal of increasing sustainability.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media