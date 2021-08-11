Garda alert: Tipperary victim loses €18,000 to phishing scammers

The gardaí in Nenagh have issued another appeal for people to be wary of phishing scams following a third incident in the locality, this time amounting to a loss of €18,000.

Last week, around €2,000 was taken from separate phishing victims in Nenagh and Roscrea. The victim in the Roscrea area lost €1,400, while in Nenagh a sum of €600 was taken from the person’s account.

The latest incident, which happened in the Nenagh area, was reported on Tuesday of last week.

It is understood that the victim replied to a text message purportedly sent by their bank, a similar ploy that used in the previous two thefts.

The injured party followed a link and the culprits succeeded in taking a sum of €18,000 from the account.

Gardaí are asking people to be mindful that incidents of this nature have become very commonplace.