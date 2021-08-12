Tipperary gardaí investigating burglary and attempted break-in

Tipperary gardaí are investigating two separate burglaries in Nenagh which happened over the past week.

In one incident, which happened overnight Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, a number of items, including a set of golf clubs, were stolen from a shed at Cudville, Nenagh.

Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station.

An attempted burglary at Abbey Street, Nenagh, is also under investigation.

A door was damaged in an attempt to break into the premises at around 2.30am last Sunday.

Meanwhile, three male motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Nenagh town over the last week.

One arrest was made at Pound Lane on Friday night, the second was at Dromin Road on Sunday while the third occurred on Pearse Street in the early hours of Monday morning.