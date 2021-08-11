Carrick Swan U17 hurlers impress in their first South Championship match

Carrick Swan’s senior hurlers lost to Mullinahone by a large margin in the South Senior hurling semi-final in Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday.

Read the full match report in the sports section of this week's edition of The Nationalist

The Junior A footballers lost to Ardfinnan in Ned Hall Park last Wednesday. The final score was Ardfinnan 4-09, Carrick Swan 0-07. The Junior B camogie game against Lorrha was called off last weekend. And the U17 hurlers suffered a two point defeat to Holycross in the semi-final of the Mid/South/West League in Holycross last Monday.

It was a very exciting game. Final score Holycross 2-16, Swan 1-17.

The U17s were back in action on Monday night in their opening South Championship game. They defeated Cahir in Cahir with an impressive final score of Swan 6-21, Cahir 0-11.

Meanwhile, the U15s were beaten by Fethard last Thursday. The Swan team led by three points at the final water break but ended up losing by six points.

The U15 boys travel to Clonmel Sportsfield this Thursday to take on St Mary’s in their next game. Throw-in will be at 7pm.

The U13 B hurlers lost to Kilsheelan in their championship opener last Tuesday. They played Fethard on Tuesday of this week at Paric na nEalaí. Check out the Swan Club’s Facebook page for the result.

The U13 D hurlers received a walkover last weekend and travel to Ballingarry this Saturday to take on Ballingarry at 11am in round two.

In other juvenile news, the U9 boys welcomed St Mary’s and Ballybacon to Carrick on Saturday morning for a blitz. It was a great day out with some super hurling played by all. There are some photos of the blitz posted on the Tipperary Games Development Twitter account.

The U8 girls played a blitz in Monroe last Saturday. They played some outstanding camogie and all the girls really enjoyed the day. The club thanks Moyle Rovers for their hospitality on the day. As always, it was top-class.

Carrick Swan Club’s main fundraiser for 2021 has been officially launched. Tickets for the 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale now. The club has €20,000 in prize money to give away and tickets cost just €50.

You can buy tickets online through the Carrick Swan Club website or via any ticket seller or committee member.

If you’d like to sell some tickets contact the club through Facebook or by any committee member for more information.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 02, 03, 10, 25. The €6,750 jackpot wasn’t won. Five players matched three numbers and won €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €7,000.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the O’Driscoll family of Faugheen on their recent bereavement.