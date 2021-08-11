Clonmel Family Carers thank local company for kind donation

Family Carers Ireland South Tipperary Manager Richie Molloy was delighted to accept a massive consignment of chocolate biscuits from Dealz for distribution to South Tipperary Family Carers.Included in photo is Local Dealz Manager Tommy Hickey and Richie Molloy (Clonmel Carers)
