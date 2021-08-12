Clonmel Family Carers busy distributing donated items

The Clonmel family carers team are busy distributing items kindly donated by local store Dealz.Piecture above is Carers manager Richie Molloy and home respite workers Gina Trautner getting ready to distribute the goodies to family carers ,
More News
ICMSA president Pat McCormack: ‘Our Governments seem afraid to break the news that we are all - including the consumer - going to have to pay the real costs involved’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.