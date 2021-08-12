Nenagh Éire Óg Junior A take on Toomevara in opening match

Senior: Our seniors defeated Newport in the first round of the North Championship last Thursday evening. The score in the game was 1-21 to 2-9, James Mackey getting the Nenagh goal.

Junior: The Junior As play their first game of the Championship on Friday, August 13. This game is against Toomevara and will take place in Borrisoleigh at 7pm. Our Junior Bs are also in action this weekend in the first round of the Championship – they play Kiladangan in Puckane on Saturday evening at 7pm. Please keep an eye on the club website and social media for all fixtures. Please note all games are ticket only and must be purchased and collected before each game as per instructions on Whatsapp groups.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €6,300. Lotto results are posted on social media each week. Please support our lotto by playing online through the link on the website.

Under 5: Training continues every Saturday morning from 10 - 11am. Anyone else interested in joining Under 5 training please contact Erica on 0868774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

Under 7: NÉÓ Under 7s welcomed Kilruane to MacDonagh Park on Saturday morning. A fabulous morning's hurling was had by all. Both sides played fantastic! Thanks to Kilruane for making the trip and for some very exciting games. Training continues Tuesday evenings 6-7pm and Saturday mornings 10-11am. We'd love to see some new faces also!

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys had a great morning in MacDonagh park on Saturday where they took on JK Brackens in three very entertaining football games. Congratulations to Barry Grace who stepped into the breach to make his Under 9 debut for the blitz. Barry was on fire in the goal despite some very dodgy kick-outs and almost saved a number of goals, well done Barry, you were awesome.

Thanks to JK Brackens for making the journey to Nenagh and for providing very good opposition.

Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. Under 11Two of the Under 11 teams, Navy team & Blue team, were out on Sunday morning against Silvermines in Dolla. Thanks to Silvermines for two good competitive games. Well done to all the boys. Training continues Tuesday for hurling at 6 and Wednesday for football at 5.30. New players are always welcome for either code. Great to see new faces joining over the last few weeks and we look forward to seeing more new boys.

Under 13: The Under 13A team defeated Silvermines on Tuesday evening last in Nenagh. The D Team had a week off last week and played Templederry on Monday (9th Aug) in Templederry.

Training continues for both groups on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Under 15: The Under 15s are due to play Kilruane this Thursday in Nenagh at 7pm. Training continues on Tuesday and Saturday.

Under 17: The Under 17s played Silvermines last Monday evening in Dolla - training continues on Wednesdsay, Friday and Saturday mornings for this group.

Specsavers virtual kick about: Specsavers are running a national media campaign as part of their sponsorship of the GAA nationally and have asked for our support. They are looking for children to virtually pass a gaelic football from Killarney to Croke Park for the All-Ireland football final. To take part a child receives a football from the left hand side of the camera shot, caught and is kicked out the right. Any child from Nenagh Éire Óg who wishes to be put forward for it can do so by wearing their club gear and completing a video. The video can be posted on the WhatsApp groups or directly to the coaches of their group. If there is more than one video per group the coaches can decide on the best one. We will send a few of our best videos to Specsavers. Creativity in the videos will help. Anyone interested please complete the video before Friday,August 13.