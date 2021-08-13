13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary County Council urged to tackle overhanging trees at Nenagh's military barracks

Tipperary County Council urged to tackle overhanging trees at Nenagh's military barracks

Tipperary County Council urged to tackle overhanging trees at Nenagh's military barracks

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The issue of bushes, trees and weeds growing on the Nenagh military barracks site overhanging the property and impinging on residents on Hawthorns, as well as repair work done on one of the entrance piers has been brought to the attention of Nenagh Municipal District Council by Cllr Seamus Morris

He believes a survey was carried out on the barracks by Alexander Hoey, who surveyed a number of historic buildings in Nenagh, some years back as the then council was drawing up a list of buildings in Nenagh.

The work carried out on the pier at the entrance to Nenagh's military barracks

He says that there would also be a preservation order on the building and that a master plan was drawn up for the site as the site was put out by Nenagh Town Council for invitations of interest in a public-private partnership.

“I believe that the Department of Defence would have knowledge of all these surveys as they own the site. This is another reason to have a meeting with the Department as there are so many questions to answer on this site, and, to be fair, the council shouldn’t be the ones answering them,” he says.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media