Tipperary County Council urged to tackle overhanging trees at Nenagh's military barracks

The issue of bushes, trees and weeds growing on the Nenagh military barracks site overhanging the property and impinging on residents on Hawthorns, as well as repair work done on one of the entrance piers has been brought to the attention of Nenagh Municipal District Council by Cllr Seamus Morris

He believes a survey was carried out on the barracks by Alexander Hoey, who surveyed a number of historic buildings in Nenagh, some years back as the then council was drawing up a list of buildings in Nenagh.

The work carried out on the pier at the entrance to Nenagh's military barracks

He says that there would also be a preservation order on the building and that a master plan was drawn up for the site as the site was put out by Nenagh Town Council for invitations of interest in a public-private partnership.

“I believe that the Department of Defence would have knowledge of all these surveys as they own the site. This is another reason to have a meeting with the Department as there are so many questions to answer on this site, and, to be fair, the council shouldn’t be the ones answering them,” he says.