15/08/2021

People urged to make their views known on Ballina / Killaloe Enhancement Plan

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The draft Ballina / KIllaoe Enhancement Tourism and Mobility Plan is now on public display with submissions invited until August 20.

The plan will deal with a number of topics, which include transport and mobility, place making and public realm, street furniture design, tourism strategy, blue-green infrastructure strategy, and development proposals for identified "opportunity sites".

Specific measures, designs and schemes will promote the towns’ complementarity, and create an overall focus on their joint strengths and opportunities in terms of functionality, aesthetics and the changing transport profile of the town as a result of the new Shannon crossing.

Submissions or observations with respect to the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan should be made by email to: planning@tipperarycoco.ie or planning@clarecoco.ie identifying “Killaloe Ballina Town Enhancement Plan” in the subject line.

