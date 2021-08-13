13/08/2021

Tipperary remains at bottom end of Covid cases despite Delta surge

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary continues to remain at the bottom end of Covid-19 cases despite the surge in the Delta variant which is sweeping the country.

Four of the Premier County's electoral areas remain in the bottom 20 on the latest figures for July 27 to  August  9, with Roscrea, 19, and Clonmel, 34, with the fewest cases in the country in the past fortnight. The other two electoral areas are Cahir and Nenagh.

Cashel still tops the Tipperary list at 159 cases. However, this is down slightly on the previous two weeks' figures.

The full list is:

Cashel / Tipperary 159 (581 per 100,000)

Newport, 45 (275 per 100,000) 

Cahir, 27 (184 per 100,000)

Nenagh, 38 (178 per 100,000) 

Clonmel, 34 (140,000)

Carrick-on-Suir, 52 (268,000)

Thurles, 48 (248 per 100,000)

Roscrea / Templemore, 19 (115 per 100,000)

The top 50 places are taken by electoral areas in Northern Ireland, with the exception of three from Donegal; two from Mayo and Louth, and one each from Galway and Monaghan.

