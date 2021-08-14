Tipperary vaccinations for 12-15 year olds starts in Nenagh this weekend

Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination clinics for 12-to-15-year-olds commence at the Abbey Court in Nenagh, as well as in Limerick and Ennis this weekend.

Parents have been registering their children for vaccination in considerable numbers since the HSE online portal opened for this age group on Wednesday evening.

UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams are running their first such clinics at the area vaccination centres Limerick Racecourse, the West County Hotel, Ennis, and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh this Saturday and Sunday. Over 2,300 children have been scheduled for first doses at the three centres over the two days.

Only children with an appointment and accompanied by an adult will receive a vaccine on the day (see details below for registration process and requirements on day of vaccination).

Clinics taking place for this age group at the three Mid West vaccination centres over the coming weeks will take account of the return to school.

Dr Siobhan Gallagher, Consultant Paediatrician, and Clinical Director, Maternal and Child Health Directorate, UL Hospitals Group, commented: “We are pleased to be moving to the next stage of the vaccination programme. Ireland has made great progress to date and we are one of a number of EU countries now in a position to move ahead with vaccinating children aged 12 and over. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for this age group by the European Medicines Agency and recommended in Ireland by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

“The Faculty of Paediatrics in the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland supports the rollout of the vaccination programme to this age group. Vaccines will be offered to children aged 12 to 15. I would in particular encourage vaccine uptake for children with an underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk of becoming unwell with a Covid-19 infection. While serious illness from Covid-19 in healthy children is thankfully rare, we are encouraging all parents and guardians to visit the HSE website and consider the benefits and risks of the vaccine for their children, their families and their communities before making an informed choice about vaccinating their child against COVID-19,” Dr Gallagher said.

In its vaccination programme to date UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams have administered a total of 308,501 vaccinations. This total does not include the vaccination work undertaken by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

Parents are invited to register their 12 to 15 year olds for a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/Moderna)

Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian in advance or on the day of vaccination

Register online at hse.ie or by phone at 1800 700 700 for HSE vaccination centre appointments.

Parents will need the child’s Personal Public Service (PPS) number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Alternatively, parents can call HSELive on 1800-700700 to register their child over the phone.

Children who don’t have a PPSN can also be vaccinated, their parents can register them on the phone with HSElive.

Once a parent successfully registers their child, we will send vaccine centre appointment details by text message.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are registered online will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through a vaccination centre.

Children in this age group can also be vaccinated at participating GPs and pharmacies. Check with your GP or find a list of participating pharmacies on hse.ie

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. If a parent registers online, they will be sent a text message with a link to give consent before the appointment. This will be sent to the number used to register.

A parent or legal guardian will need go to the appointment in person to give consent if they:

do not give consent online

register by phone - it is not possible to give consent over the phone

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment.

Most children aged 12 to 15 will be vaccinated at a vaccination centre near their home. They will need to bring an adult to their appointment. Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Where possible, the child’s parent or legal guardian should attend the vaccination appointment with their child. If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment. If consent has not been given yet, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

Parents of children with additional needs who might need an appointment at a quieter time can contact HSELive to request this.

If possible, children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it (eg passport or birth certificate). If 12 to 15 year olds do not have any identification, the adult who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and their age.

For more information see www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine