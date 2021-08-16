Tipperary accident: gardaí continue appeal for witnesses to collision
The Gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses to a road traffic accident in Lismaline, Ballingarry, Roscrea on Saturday night.
A young girl was critically injured in the accident and is being treated in Temple Street Children's Hospital.
Five others, two male drivers and three passengers, were also injured in the incident, and were treated in University Hospital Limerick; their injuries were understood not to be life-threatening.
The incident occurred at around 11.35pm on Saturday night when two cars collided in the Lismaline area, resulting in multiple casualties.
The road, which was closed for a forensic collision investigation, has since reopened.
However, any road users who were travelling in the Lismaline area of Ballingarry around the time of the crash have been asked to make any dash cam footage available to the Gardaí.
