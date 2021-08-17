Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday August 17

Deaths in Tipperary August 17

Jim Smith Fethard ,Tipperary

Smith, Jim (Fethard, Co. Tipperary and late of Hendon, London) – August 16th 2021 (Peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, daughter Tracey, son Richard, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Keeley, grandchildren, sisters Mary-Jo and Diana, brother Johnny, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings whereby a maximum number of 50 people can attend, a family funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon arriving in St. John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Paul Bolger Funeral Director's on 087-9784923.

John Ryan, Coolanure,Fethard

John Ryan, Coolanure, Fethard, Co Tipperary, August 15th 2021, at South Tipperary General Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his wife Mairead, son Shay, daughter Cecily, grandchildren, son in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Michael O Mahony Hawthorn Cliff, Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road Clonmel



The death has occurred of Michael O’Mahony, "Hawthorn Cliff", Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Michael passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons, Seamus, Michael and Philiip, daughters Shirley and Fiona, grandchildren Sarah, Hazel, Isabel, Alexandra, Aaron, Samuel, Jack and Emma, brothers, sisters, aunt Nora Kirwan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

Kathleen Morrissey, (nee Matthews),Ballyfowloo,Cashel

Ballyfowloo, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England. August 16th 2021, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Donal and mother of the late Joanne. Deeply regretted by her sons Donal, Derek and Edmond, daughters-in-law Cathriona, Eilish and Bunty, granddaughters Caithlín and Gabrielle, sister Shirley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by private Cremation.

Bernadette (Bernie) Lally (nee Corrigan) 3 McCauley Drive, Birr and formerly Ballingarry, County Tipperary



Bernadette (Bernie) Lally (née Corrigan), 3 McAuley Drive, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, died August 16th, 2021. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, sons and daughters; Charlotte, John, Paddy, Michael, Lizzy and Chloe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren; Dylan, Ava, Kayla, Lilly, Sophia, Taidgh, Keegan, baby Teresa, Ciaran and Cassie, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday for family and friends from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

May she Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr



Margie Cullen,(nee Lee),Farney Cross Holycross,Tipperary and Carrick-on-Shannon- Leitrim

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Cyril, daughters Emily, Benita, Tara and Margot, grandchildren Benedict, Lee, Matilda-May-Margie, Evie-Rose, Lorcan and Mia, sons in law Kevin, Simon and Paul, sisters Anne, Eileen and Brenda, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Margie's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday, 19th August, at 10.45am, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.



