Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
Last Thursday The Trail Blazers had another very well attended walk around The Brittas Lake Loop at Clonaslee.
The weather stayed fine for the evening and the group enjoyed some late evening sunshine. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday August 19 sees the Blazers heading to the Glenbarrow Waterfall Loop in The Slieve Blooms. This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed.
Grade: Moderate, Time: 2 hours, distance: 7km. Meeting at the trail head Glenbarrow carpark at 7.pm. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.
You will be made very welcome.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.