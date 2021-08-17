Tipperary water: Irish Water preparing planning application for Shannon pipeline

Irish Water is currently progressing the preparation of a planning application for the proposed €1.2bn Midlands and Eastern Regional Water Supply project, which will see water taken from below Lough Derg and pumped to Dublin.

The project, which is a number of years in the running, will see 330 million litres of water taken daily from near Parteen and piped 170km to a new reservoir at Peamount outside Dublin from a holding reservoir to be built at Birdhill.

According to Irish Water, the project will also facilitate options to reinforce supplies of treated water to communities in Tipperary, including towns like Newport, Borrisokane, and Cloughjordan.

Irish Water told the Tipperary Star that, in addition to this, they are also separately progressing plans to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities in a number of locations across the county, with works in Ballina and Newport due to commence in 2022, works in Cahir and Fethard are due to start in 2023, followed by works in Nenagh which are due to commence in 2024.

These wastewater projects will enable local growth and development in these local communities, said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Irish Water is currently carrying out environmental surveys on the Shannon pipeline which will inform the impact assessments presented in its Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) which will be submitted alongside the strategic infrastructure development planning application to An Bord Pleanála.

However, in a reply to Cllr Seamus Morris and seen by the Tipperary Star, it states that to date, the general access rates for surveys from landowners is at approximately 90%.

Cllr Morris has also been told that the project has already gone through extensive non-statutory public consultation and there will be a further round of non-statutory public consultation in 2022 before a Strategic Infrastructure Development Planning Application is submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

In addition to this Irish Water are also progressing the two phases of the National Water Resources Plan.

Phase 1 of the NWRP, the draft NWRP Framework Plan was published in December 2020 with an accompanying Strategic Environmental Assessment Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement, which looks at how the plan considers its impact on the environment.

This Framework Plan has now been adopted following public consultation.

Phase Two of the NWRP comprises the publication for consultation of four Regional Water Resources Plans including one for the Eastern and Midlands Region, each of which will be subject to Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment.

The public consultation on the Regional Plan for the Eastern and Midlands Region will take place later in 2021, “we will host a briefing with yourself and other elected members to coincide with the consultation, it stated.