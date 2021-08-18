Nenagh student Oliwia highly commended in human rights essay competition

Oliwia Walenciuk on the day of her graduation from TY in St Mary’s Convent Secondary School, Nenagh, with deputy principal Brian Lawlor, receiving her Certificate of Recognition, as well as her prize
St Mary’s Convent Secondary School, Nenagh, Transition Year pupil Oliwia Walenciuk, has been highly commended in the final round of the LifeWorks Essay Writing Competition.
Oliwia penned her award-winning essay on the theme of a quotation from Mother Teresa: “We need to realise that poverty doesn’t only consist of being hungry for bread, but it is a tremendous hunger for human dignity.”
In this human rights competition, which gets so many entries from across the island of Ireland, Oliwia said she was delighted to be so highly placed, and aims to do better next year!
More News
Women are more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of the important elements of life in the wake of the pandemic
Oliwia Walenciuk on the day of her graduation from TY in St Mary’s Convent Secondary School, Nenagh, with deputy principal Brian Lawlor, receiving her Certificate of Recognition, as well as her prize
Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch (second from left) competing in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley Regatta last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.