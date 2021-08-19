Tipperary gardaí prepare file on suspected boat theft in Dromineer
The gardaí in Nenagh are preparing a file for the DPP following the suspected theft of a boat and engine on Lough Derg last month.
Suspicions were aroused when a member of the public phoned the station on July 25 to report anti-social behaviour by a group of youths in Dromineer.
On arrival gardaí were taken out in a vessel on the lake and discovered a number of youths in a boat with an outboard engine in a bed of rushes.
On being towed back to shore the youths jumped out of the boat into the lake and were later apprehended by gardaí.
In another apparent cybercrime incident, gardaí in Nenagh are warning people to vigilant about giving out their bank details over the phone after €1,000 was stolen from the account of a local individual.
