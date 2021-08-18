18/08/2021

Tipperary Labour leader welcomes 20 new jobs in Roscrea

Deputy Alan Kelly: welcomed new Herdwatch jobs

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The announcement this week that 40 new jobs are to be created by Herdwatch in Roscrea has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

Twenty of the jobs are to be based at the Herdwatch offices in the North Tipperary town.

‘I’m delighted that Herdwatch are doubling their workforce over the next three years and creating another 20 jobs in their headquarters in Roscrea,” said the Labour Party leader

He congratulated FRS Network, under which Herdwatch falls, on what he said was “this great expansion”.

“I’ve worked closely with FRS in the past and they are a fantastic company with diversified interests,” said the TD

Deputy Kelly said that the company had had great success in a relatively short period of time, helping farmers throughout Ireland and further afield.

“It’s particularly good that these jobs can be done remotely thereby helping employees with their working schedules and is a great example of an Irish indigenous company going from strength to strength,” he said.

