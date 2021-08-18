Tipperary Labour leader welcomes 20 new jobs in Roscrea

Deputy Alan Kelly: welcomed new Herdwatch jobs
The announcement this week that 40 new jobs are to be created by Herdwatch in Roscrea has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.
Twenty of the jobs are to be based at the Herdwatch offices in the North Tipperary town.
‘I’m delighted that Herdwatch are doubling their workforce over the next three years and creating another 20 jobs in their headquarters in Roscrea,” said the Labour Party leader
He congratulated FRS Network, under which Herdwatch falls, on what he said was “this great expansion”.
“I’ve worked closely with FRS in the past and they are a fantastic company with diversified interests,” said the TD
Deputy Kelly said that the company had had great success in a relatively short period of time, helping farmers throughout Ireland and further afield.
“It’s particularly good that these jobs can be done remotely thereby helping employees with their working schedules and is a great example of an Irish indigenous company going from strength to strength,” he said.
More News
Thurles Golf Club will host the Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25
Tipperary's Cáit Devane and Waterford's Niamh Rockett will be in opposition in Saturday's All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (6.45)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.