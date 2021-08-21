21/08/2021

Search our Archive

Veteran Tipperary hillwalker publishes new guide to Kerry Way

Veteran Tipperary hillwalker publishes new guide to Kerry Way

Veteran Tipperary hillwalker publishes new guide to Kerry Way

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Veteran Thurles hillwalker and author John G O’Dwyer, along with Sandra Bardwell, has published his latest offering, a guide to the Kerry Way.

Ireland’s most renowned walk, the Kerry Way, runs 210km through spectacular mountain landscapes, starting and finishing in Killarney.

The guide offers step-by-step directions and 100 colour photographs.

It contains all you need to plan and enjoy the Kerry Way or indeed easier walks in the Kingdom with summaries of distance, terrain and where to find food and accommodation.

There are also explanations on geology, history, and wildlife with planning information for travel by car, train and bus alongside detailed mapping of the entire route.

The book is available online from rucsacs.com, Bookworm Bookshop, Thurles, and other bookshops nationwide.

Most Popular

Tipperary GAA Scene

Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up

Tipperary GAA Scene

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media