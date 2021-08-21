Veteran Tipperary hillwalker publishes new guide to Kerry Way
Veteran Thurles hillwalker and author John G O’Dwyer, along with Sandra Bardwell, has published his latest offering, a guide to the Kerry Way.
Ireland’s most renowned walk, the Kerry Way, runs 210km through spectacular mountain landscapes, starting and finishing in Killarney.
The guide offers step-by-step directions and 100 colour photographs.
It contains all you need to plan and enjoy the Kerry Way or indeed easier walks in the Kingdom with summaries of distance, terrain and where to find food and accommodation.
There are also explanations on geology, history, and wildlife with planning information for travel by car, train and bus alongside detailed mapping of the entire route.
The book is available online from rucsacs.com, Bookworm Bookshop, Thurles, and other bookshops nationwide.
