The Two Aislings among the guests at Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival committee has announced that the 18th festival will take place from September 30 to October 3.

The festival has gone from strength to strength over the years with record attendances and high-profile guests.

Despite the difficult circumstances of the Covid crisis, the organisers managed to hold a successful live festival in 2020; one of the few live festivals to go ahead last year.

This year they have an exciting line up of guests and events to suit all tastes.

Events will be staged in the Nenagh Arts Centre, Dromineer Yacht Club and the Abbey Court Hotel, with many performances throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght will discuss their highly successful Aishling books series.

History buffs can expect an interesting and stimulating evening with the renowned historian, broadcaster and author Diarmuid Ferriter, together with fellow historian and archivist Caitriona Crowe.

The festival also has Dr Elaine Farrell and Dr Leanne McCormick creators of the Bad Bridget’s podcast.

This series was created from research commissioned by Queens University Belfast and Ulster University on deviant Irish women who emigrated to the United States in the 19th century.

Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to meeting Paul Clements, author of Shannon Country, on board the Ku-ee-tu with skipper Teddy Knight., with Susan McKay, Eimear Ryan and Louise Nealon, Madeleine d’Arcy and Kerri Ní Dochartaigh.

As usual the festival encourages writing of literature and poetry in schools.

Writer-in-residence, Helena Close will work with transition year students and the school’s poetry competition will be judged by Geraldine Mitchell.

Last year’s Sunday afternoon tea event with a Jane Austin theme was a sell-out. This year, the organisers have afternoon tea with music and poetry by Emily Cullen, poet and harpist, and Peter O’Toole of Hothouse Flowers, an event which will close the festival in style.

Attendance numbers for all events will be governed by the prevailing Government rules relating to Covid-19 with safety of paramount importance. Social distancing and face coverings essential where applicable.