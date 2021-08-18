Tipperary farm leader says CAP Town Hall meetings are a 'farce'

IFA president Tim Cullinan: Town Hall meetings on CAP a 'farce'
IFA president Tim Cullinan has said the consultation process by the Department of Agriculture on the next CAP is a farce and provides no opportunity for genuine consultation.
“The first of the so-called Town Hall meetings didn’t allow farmers ‘to have their voices heard’ as the Minister promised. Only written questions were allowed and these were hidden in a private chat function so that only the questioner and could see the question and the answer,” he said.
Mr Cullinan said that somebody decided to shut down any opportunity to debate issues about a CAP reform which will have significant ramifications for the incomes of farmers.
“It denies farmers on the ground any input to the debate on funding, which is the elephant in the room on these proposals,” said the Toomevara farmer.
The IFA president said that the consultation document itself was sent to members of the CAP consultative group as a fait accompli less than an hour before their last meeting, which was called at short notice for the Friday of the August Bank Holiday weekend,.
“While a presentation on proposed schemes was made to the group in May, the Department amended them since that meeting, including a proposed penalty for expanding suckler numbers,” he said
Mr Cullinan said that the Minister and the Department “cannot ram through these proposals based on a sham consultation process”.
He said that whatever definition of “Town Hall” that you used, the Department didn’t meet it.
It was very frustrating and farmers would have to question the value of participating in meetings organised for this Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
“There are many other detailed aspects of proposals which are unacceptable and IFA will be making a comprehensive submission in consultation with our committees,” he said.
However, the closing date of August 27 was far too tight.
“The Department needs to extend the deadline by at least two weeks to give more time for proper consideration. We want to have extensive dialogue with our membership, something which didn’t happen,” said Mr Cullinan.
