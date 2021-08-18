18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary farm leader says CAP Town Hall meetings are a 'farce'

Tipperary farm leader says CAP Town Hall meetings are a 'farce'

IFA president Tim Cullinan: Town Hall meetings on CAP a 'farce'

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

IFA president Tim Cullinan has said the consultation process by the Department of Agriculture on the next CAP is a farce and provides no opportunity for genuine consultation.

“The first of the so-called Town Hall meetings didn’t allow farmers ‘to have their voices heard’ as the Minister promised. Only written questions were allowed and these were hidden in a private chat function so that only the questioner and could see the question and the answer,” he said.

Mr Cullinan said that somebody decided to shut down any opportunity to debate issues about a CAP reform which will have significant ramifications for the incomes of farmers. 

“It denies farmers on the ground any input to the debate on funding, which is the elephant in the room on these proposals,” said the Toomevara farmer.

The IFA president said that the consultation document itself was sent to members of the CAP consultative group as a fait accompli less than an hour before their last meeting, which was called at short notice for the Friday of the August Bank Holiday weekend,.

“While a presentation on proposed schemes was made to the group in May, the Department amended them since that meeting, including a proposed penalty for expanding suckler numbers,” he said 

Mr Cullinan said that the Minister and the Department “cannot ram through these proposals based on a sham consultation process”. 

He said that whatever definition of “Town Hall” that you used, the Department didn’t meet it.

It was very frustrating and farmers would have to question the value of participating in meetings organised for this Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

“There are many other detailed aspects of proposals which are unacceptable and IFA will be making a comprehensive submission in consultation with our committees,” he said.

However, the closing date of August 27 was far too tight. 

“The Department needs to extend the deadline by at least two weeks to give more time for proper consideration. We want to have extensive dialogue with our membership, something which didn’t happen,” said Mr Cullinan.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Tipperary GAA Scene

Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up

Sport

Tipperary GAA Scene

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media