Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday August 18

George Addie, Marion Park, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary.

George died on August 16th 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons George, Fred, Kenneth, Ian and Mark, daughter Denise, brother Joe, sister Mildred, son in law Ronan, daughters in law Miriam, Shawnn, Triona and Jean, adoring grandchildren Riley, Dylan, Emily, Max and Lucy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

George's funeral cortege will leave Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Thursday, 19th August, at 1:30 pm to arrive for 2 pm service in St Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Adare with burial afterwards in

St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh.

Condolence Book Open Via The Link Below.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to

Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

The death has occurred of Patsy BENNETT (née O'Dwyer)

Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Tipperary

August 17th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Patsy, deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, family Thomas, Deirdre, Gerard, Marian, Eamonn and Siobhán, sons-in-law Denis and Aidan, daughters-in-law Marie and Thongsuk, grandchildren, Evan, Ciara, Abby, Kate, Eoin, Molly, Richard, Eimear, Amy, Grace and Fiadh, brothers Gerry, Tommy and Billy, sisters Rita, Nellie and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

The family wish to thanks most sincerely the kindness and professional care shown to Patsy by the South Tipperary Palliative Care Team and their wonderful neighbours and friends who have helped them so much in this very difficult time.

The death has occurred of John Burke

Kylenahone, Killenaule, Tipperary

John Burke, Kylenahone, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 17th August, 2021. Peacefully, but suddenly, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, sons Conor & Johnny, daughters Mary, Patricia, Celma & Nóirín, sons-in-law Sean Thornton, Sean Barry, Niall Aughney & Tony Dorney, his sister Kitty (Collins), brother James, sister-in-law Nora (Byard), nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial immediately afterwards in The Church of the Assumption Graveyard Ballingarry. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Clonmel.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

The death has occurred of Frances Costello (née Maguire)

Da-Vinci House, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Costello (nee Maguire) Da-Vinci House, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, August 17th 2021, Frances, mother of the late Baby Evelyn and Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Joe, daughters Elaine, Denise and Marie, her 8 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Frances will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Thursday, 19th August 2021, at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie



The death has occurred of Fr Peter Foran

Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Fr Peter Foran, Los Angeles, U.S.A. and formerly of Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Fr Peter passed away peacefully on Friday 4th June 2021. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tommy, sisters Mary and Tissa, nephews, nieces, extended family, his St Jude’s Parish family and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 21st August, in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial of Fr Peter's ashes will take place afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.



The death has occurred of Mary Heuston (née Quinn)

Lacken, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Heuston (nee Quinn) Lacken, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, August 16, 2021, Mary, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband John, sons John, Patrick and Lawrence, daughter Maria, grandchildren Lauren and Darren, brothers Thomas, Pat and Edda, sister Kathleen, daughters-in-law Joan and Siobhan, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anita and Anna, brothers-in-law Frank and Pakie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Thursday, 19th August, 2021, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass can be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Robert Shorley

St. Mary's Ave., Thurles, Tipperary

Robert, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Robert, Brian, Noel, Declan and Mark, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road for family and close friends on Wednesday evening, 18th August, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Robert's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning, 19th August, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Following Government guidelines numbers are restricted to 50 family members in The Cathedral. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.