Tipperary Community Games - Who who all the medals in the County Athletics Finals?

Day One of the County Tipperary Community Games County Athletics finals took place in Templemore on Saturday, August 14. This event went very well, thanks to all the volunteers who do such great work.

The first and second placed competitors in each event are qualified to compete in the Munster Finals in Cork Institute of Technology on September 18.

The national finals will take place in Carlow on September 25. Well done to all competitors and best of luck to all those representing Tipperary in Munster.

COUNTY FINALS OF ALL TEAM EVENTS ON SATURDAY NEXT

The County Finals of all team events will take place in Moycarkey GAA grounds, Littleton on next Saturday, August 21. It is proposed to commence at 11am with the county final of u12 girls football Boherlahan-Dualla v Moycarkey-Borris followed by u10 football Fethard- Killusty v Newport, u14 girls football Fethard-Killusty v winners of Moycarkey v Newport.

The remaining teams are u11 Hurling and u14 camogie, teams and times to be confirmed.

The Bansha U15 Girls soccer team, silver medalists in the Community Games County Final in Peake Villa last Saturday. Roscrea won the final for the third successive year.

The Bansha team consisted of Keeva Bailey Maloney, Aisling Bonner, Molly Crowe, Lily Flannery, Charlotte Flynn, Ailise Grogan, Claire Gubbins, Grace Hayes, Alayna Hogan, Laura Kennedy, Leah McGrath, Kate Nugent, Jessie Nugent, Maeve O’Callaghan, Anna Phelan. The manager is Amy Butler

Athletics results

Day One Templemore – Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Girls U10 60m hurdles: 1 Ella O’Meara Roscrea, 2 Grace Ryan, Moycarkey Borris. 3 Tilly O’Brien Newport.

Boys U10 60m hurdles: 1 Matthew Power Newport, 2 Kyle O’Meara Roscrea, 3 Christopher Crowe Moycarkey.

Girls U8 60m- 1 Cora Leamy Boherlahan, Saoirse England Roscrea, 3 Ciara Boylan Ballingarry.

Boys U8 60m- 1 Rohan Ryan Moycarkey, 2 Harry Kennedy St Flannan’s, 3 A.J Cullinane Roscrea.

Girls U10 100m- 1 Holly McNamara, New Inn, 2 Triona Heffernan Boherlahan, 3 April Kearney, Thurles.

Boys U10 100m- 1 Matthew Mellerick Newport 2 T.J Breslin St Flannan’s 3 Rory O’Brien Drangan.

Girls U10 200m- 1 Cate O’Brien Newport, 2 Saoirse Gleeson Gortnahoe, 3 Dearbhla Hickey Boherlahan.

Boys U10 200m- 1 Fionn Aird Ardfinnan, 2 Cian O’Donnell Boherlahan, 3 Ronan Gleeson Newport.

Girls U14 shot- 1 Sarah McGinley, 2 Marie Shanahan St Flannan’s, 3Avian O’Grady Newport.

Boys U14 Shot- 1 Cormac Boylan Ballingarry.

Girls U14 Hurdles: Clodagh Grimes Newport, 2 Lily Anne O’Meara Roscrea, Rosie O’Brien Drangan.

Boys U14 Hurdles: 1 Dylan Cotter Thurles, 2 Luke McIntyre Newport.

Girls U12 100m: 1 Sarah Bartley Kilsheelan, 2 Rachel Dowd Thurles, 3 Sophie Moynihan Boherlahan.

Boys U12 100m: 1 Harry Ryan Boherlahan, 2Harry O’Donoghue Roscrea, 3 Tom McCade Newport.

Girls U14 100m- 1 Ava Palmer Newport, Claire Fitzgerald Fethard, 3 Molly Maher Boherlahan.

Boys U14 100m- 1 Killian O’Hora Newport, 2 Conor Fogarty Boherlahan.

Girls U16 100m- 1 Muireann Jones Newport.

Boys U16 100m- 1 Dillon Walsh Newport.

Girls U16 200m- 1 Isabelle Corbett Ballingarry, 2 Sophie Walker Newport.

Boys U16 200m- 1 Killian Whelan Powerstown, 2 David McConnell Moycarkey.

Girls U12 600m- 1 Aoife O’Donnell Boherlahan,2 Caoimhe Bourke Newport, 3 Ava Gleeson Ardfinnan.

Boys U12 600m- 1 Conor Tobin Mullinahone, 2 Sean Sheehan Moycarkey, 3 Harry Walsh Ardfinnan.

Girls u14 800m- 1 Leah Berry Newport, 2 Elizabeth Tye Ballingarry, 3 Eavan Duffy Powerstown.

Boys U14 800m- 1 Colm Ryan Newport, 2 Michael Delahunty Boherlahan.

Girls U14 long jump- 1 Clodagh Donoghue 2 Newport, 2 Siobhan Dowd Thurles.

Boys U14 long jump - 1 Colin O’Brien Mullinahone.

Girls U12 Ball throw- 1 Maria Doyle Moyne, 2 Leah O’Connell Boherlahan, 3 Ella McGinley Thurles, 3 Kayla Flanagan Moycarkey.

Boys U12 ball throw- 1 Kailum O’Meara Roscrea, Darragh Healy Newport, Noah Treacy St Flannans.

Girls U10 100m results: From left to right: April Kearney, Thurles, bronze, Holly McNamara, New Inn, gold, Triona Heffernan, Boherlahan Dualla, silver.