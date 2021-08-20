20/08/2021

Youth soccer leagues resume in Tipperary this weekend

TSDL YOUTH LEAGUES

Youth soccer leagues resume in Tipperary this weekend

There are seven youth league games fixed for the TSDL this Saturday, August 21.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

TSDL Youth League Division 1
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J Lyons
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Galbally United v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Cashel Town Bye


TSDL Youth League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clerihan, 2:30pm D Williams
Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Slievenamon Celtic v Moyglass United, 2:30pm E Ryan

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

TSDL Youth League Division 1
Peake Villa v Cashel Town
Clonmel Town v Galbally United
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s

TSDL Youth League Division 2
Clerihan v Clonmel Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Slievenamon Celtic
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic

