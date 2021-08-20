Youth soccer leagues resume in Tipperary this weekend

There are seven youth league games fixed for the TSDL this Saturday, August 21.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J Lyons
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Galbally United v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Cashel Town Bye
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clerihan, 2:30pm D Williams
Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Slievenamon Celtic v Moyglass United, 2:30pm E Ryan
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Peake Villa v Cashel Town
Clonmel Town v Galbally United
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Clerihan v Clonmel Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Slievenamon Celtic
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic
