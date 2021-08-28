A great turnout for Presentation Night for Cahir Ladies Footballers

The Cahir Ladies Gaelic Senior football team received awards last Friday night in Cahir
Last Friday night the medals were presented to the Cahir Ladies Gaelic Senior football winning team of 2020.
It was great to have the panel together again together with the management.
The medals were presented to the girls by two life Presidents of the Ladies Football club Bridget O’Gorman and Betty Casey who have both given freely of their time on the committee and assisting with Teams. It was an enjoyable evening for all and thanks to Cahir House Hotel who accommodated everyone in the Garden.
More News
Hillview Ladies Captain’s Prize winner Nora Whelan (right), with Hillview president Seamus O’Doherty, John Fitzgerald, Gents captain and Lorraine Creed, Lady captain
Marie Creedon of Tipperary in action against Megan Kerr of Tyrone during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC relegation play-off match between Tipperary and Tyrone at Coralstown Kinnegad GAA Club in Kinneg
Rosegreen Ryangers’ Jack Marshall gets past Shane Egan (Kilsheelan United) during last Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game
Holycross-Ballycahill's Cathal Barrett spent most of his time in defence, but was sorely missed from the attack then.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.