Captains' Day at County Tipperary Golf Club - Wins for Nathan and Colette

MEN'S AND LADY CAPTAIN'S DAY AT DUNDRUM

Lady Captain Anne Grace and Captain Tony Reade hosted the final day of their Captain’s Prize on Sunday last, which was a most enjoyable day.

Captain Tony Reade’s Prize went to Nathan Ryan and Lady Captain Anne Grace’s prize went to Colette O’Dwyer.

Boys Junior Captain Charlie Hyde’s Prize went to Owen Graves & Girls Junior Captain Ava O’Dwyer’s Prize went to Ellen Butler.

Captain Tony Reade’s prize was a stroke play competition played over two days.

The Results were as follows: in 1st place Nathan Ryan (10) 145, 2nd Paraic Donoghue (20) 145. Gross Sean Alley (-1) 150. 3rd Brian Slattery (5) 146. 4th Michael Corcoran (23) 146. 5th John Canny (7) 147. 6th Colm Taylor(13) 147. The Category prizes are; Cat (1) 1st Paddy Dunne (8) 147. 2nd Darren Hayes (8) 147. 3rd Declan Ryan (7) 147. Cat (2) 1st Tadgh Farrell (14) 149. 2nd Andrew Fryday (14)149. 3rd Kevin McCarthy (14) 152. Cat (3) 1st Philip Bargary (22) 147. 2nd Liam Jones (27) 147. 3rd John(b)Ryan (18) 154 The Leading Qualifier was Seamus Hickey (17) 67. The Seniors prize went to Padraig Ryan (23) 152. The Committee Prize went to Kevin O Sullivan (12) 153. The Past Captain’s prize went to Des O Neill (7) 153. The Longest Drive Nathan Ryan. & Nearest the Pin John Hadnett.

Captain Tony thanked the golf Committee and everyone for their support over the past weeks in making the Captains Prize a big success with numbers participating a record high.

Lady Captain Anne Grace thanked the ladies for their support in making her day such a success. The results are the Net Scores in Stroke play over two days.

The 1st prize was went to Collette O’Dwyer 138, 2nd Joanne Collins 138, Gross Frances Boyle 175, 3rd Patricia Moran 138, 4th Amy O’Sullivan 135, 5th Anne Hallinan 141, 6th Jacinta Coman 142.

Our 9 hole competition was won by Louise Horgan with 17 pts. 2nd Margaret King 13 pts. & 3rd (count back) 3rd Phyllis Heffernan 13 pts.

Both Anne & Tony thanked Brian and the course staff for the wonderful condition of the golf course, Marian & the staff in the Golf Shop, Richard & the staff in the venue and the proprietor Jeff Leo for all their help & support over both weekends.

Captain Tony Reade’s Prize at Dundrum House Golf Club. Nathan Ryan receiving the Captain’s Prize from Captain Tony Reade

JUNIOR CAPTAINS' DAY

Junior Captains Charlie Hyde and Ava O’Dwyer hosted their Captains Day on Friday last with over 40 juveniles taking part and the standard of golf was excellent this group are a credit to themselves and their families both on and off the course. Their golfing skills are thanks to the dedication of their coaching team Marian, Rob, and Owen, great credit also has to go Flan, Marie, Anita, and Pat who organise the coaching and competitions every week.

18 hole boys results; in 1st place Owen Graves, 2nd Sean White 3rd Niall Tobin.

18 hole girls results; in 1st Ellen Butler 2nd Aoibhann Ryan 3rd Ellen Browne.

9 hole (A) 1st Luke Keane 2nd Alanna Rose Walshe & 3rd Camoran Fitzpatrick 9 hole (B) Callum McGrath, 2nd Alex Fryday & 3rd Robert Hunt. Many thanks to Joan Moore and family who sponsored and presented The Cup in memory of her late Husband and past Captain Seamus.

Thanks to all the volunteers who helped out on the day, we have a club to be proud of. Thanks to Jeff for sponsoring the food for the juvenile players your generosity is very much appreciated.

Sunday 22nd & Wednesday 25th we have our 18-hole S/F & Thursday 26th our mixed scramble always a most enjoyable evening. August 28th & 29th lady President Kathleen’s Presidents Prize which is a Stableford competition.

Wednesday September 1 is our open day and it’s a 3 ball scramble so ladies do invite your friends to come and join us. A warm Dundrum welcome awaits them.