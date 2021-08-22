Tipperary's finest Pro-Am - the Morrisons BMW - continues to go from strength to strength

Cahir Park Golf Club stages fourth successful Pro-Am

Cahir Park Golf Club staged its fourth Pro-Am on August 10 last, sponsored once again by Morrison BMW Cahir. The club would like to thank Gary and all at Morrison BMW for once again coming on board as sponsors, particularly in the current climate. Particular mention must also be made for the PGA, Captain Michael Kavanagh and the team including John and Séamus who ensure the smooth running of the Pro-Am who have been coming to Cahir Park for the last number of years.

The Pro-Am saw members team up with PGA Professional Golfers from all corners of the country for a round of golf topped off by delicious food in the Clubhouse. The Club would like to acknowledge those who made the Pro-Am a success, including Club Assistant Pro Paul Eivers, the course staff under the guidance of Declan, and the kitchen and bar staff who looked after everyone after the golf was played.

The club would also like to thank those who sponsored teams allowing the event to be a huge success, and Liam Wall who sponsored the goody bag on the First Tee.

Great numbers took to the fairways and the rain held off for what was a wonderful day for the club. In the professional rankings, Liam Grehan of The K Club and Simon Thornton of Tulfarris Golf Resort shared top spot both shooting 66. One shot back was Richard Kilpatrick of Banbridge Golf Club with a 67 (4 under).

Sponsor Morrison BMW and Cahir Park Golf Club Men’s Vice Captain Gary Morrison with Simon Thornton of Tulfarris Golf Resort, Liam Grehan of The K Club and Cahir Park Men’s captain Francis McCarthy at last week’s Pro-Am at Cahir Park



In local interest, Colin O’Gorman who came through the ranks of Cahir Park Golf Club and is now attached to Beech Park Golf Club in Dublin, tied for 6th place shooting 1 under par. Also, finishing in tied 10th was Assistant Professional at Cahir Park Golf Club Paul Eivers, on level par.

In the team event, Shane Irwin (Pro - Monkstown G.C.), Jass Foley, Oliver Foley, and Aidan Foley took the top spot with 93pts. One point back on 92 and on a countback, 2nd place went to David Higgins (Pro - Waterville G.C.), Andy Daly, Aidan Moynahan, and PJ Butler. Also on 92pts, 3rd place went to Jimmy Bolger (Pro - Kilkenny G.C.), Jim Cantwell, Con O’Brien, and Bill Kennedy. While 4th Place went to Ciarán Molloy (Pro - Golf4Kids), John Kendrick, Keith McGuire, and Kevin McGuire on 92pts.

The Nearest the Pin prize winners were Andrew Dillon (3rd Hole), Hughie Meskill (5th Hole), Philip Hayes (9th Hole), Pat Horan (16th Hole).