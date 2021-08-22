Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Hillview Scratch Cups - Kyle Kennedy keeps the top prize in Tipperary

HILLVIEW SPORTS CLUB

Hillview Scratch Cups - Kyle Kennedy keeps the top prize in Tipperary

Hillview Scratch Cup presentation; Seamus O’Doherty, president, Lorraine Creed, lady captain and winner, 14+, John Fitzgerald, gents captain, Joe Hickey, representing the sponsors, and Kyle Kennedy, s

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Annual Hillview Scratch Cup
The annual Hillview Scratch Cup attracted 200 entries from clubs all over Munster. It was great to see so many players participating, it was a very long day with play ongoing from 8am to 8 pm. Hillview player, the in-form Kyle Kennedy emerged victorious, adding to his recent success in Mallow.
The Hillview Lady Captain Lorraine Creed also had a good day, winning the ladies +14 category. Lorraine is having a great season as she also won recently in Lakeside, Templemore and in Bruff.
As always, a massive thanks to our sponsors, Dermot Phelan, groundswork contractor, Martins property management, Advanced Gas Systems, The Bunker and D Bunked food outlets, plus Joe Hickey Counselling.
The full list of results is:
Senior: First: Kyle Kennedy (Hillview) 95 (back 18),Second: Liam O’Donovan (Bruff) 95, Third: Stephen Shoer (Riverdale) 96 (back 18), Fourth: Stephen O’Reilly (Hillview) 96.
Intermediate: First: Charlie Compton (Tipp Hills) 100, Second: Tom Fitzpatrick (Gowran) 101.
Third: Celly Ryan (Larkspur Park) 102 (back 18), Fourth: Michael Darcy (Ardnacrusha) 102.
Junior: First: Curtis McCarthy (Cunnigar) 105, Second: Seanie O’Connor (Hillview) 109 (back 6), Third: Owen Tubbritt (Tramore) 109 (back 18), Fourth: Paul Lawrence (Tramore) 109.
Ladies 0-13: First: Eleanor Walsh (Fermoy) 106, Second: Breda White (Tipp Hills) 107.
Ladies 14+: First: Lorraine Creed (Hillview) 118, Second: Grainne Shelly (Larkspur Park) 127.
On behalf of Hillview Sports Club, congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who participated; our sponsors and the club volunteers who made the competition a great success.

Galvin and Kelly triumph in thrilling Paddy Murray Cup final at Clonmel Golf Club

GOLF

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media