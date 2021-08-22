Hillview Scratch Cups - Kyle Kennedy keeps the top prize in Tipperary

Hillview Scratch Cup presentation; Seamus O’Doherty, president, Lorraine Creed, lady captain and winner, 14+, John Fitzgerald, gents captain, Joe Hickey, representing the sponsors, and Kyle Kennedy, s
Annual Hillview Scratch Cup
The annual Hillview Scratch Cup attracted 200 entries from clubs all over Munster. It was great to see so many players participating, it was a very long day with play ongoing from 8am to 8 pm. Hillview player, the in-form Kyle Kennedy emerged victorious, adding to his recent success in Mallow.
The Hillview Lady Captain Lorraine Creed also had a good day, winning the ladies +14 category. Lorraine is having a great season as she also won recently in Lakeside, Templemore and in Bruff.
As always, a massive thanks to our sponsors, Dermot Phelan, groundswork contractor, Martins property management, Advanced Gas Systems, The Bunker and D Bunked food outlets, plus Joe Hickey Counselling.
The full list of results is:
Senior: First: Kyle Kennedy (Hillview) 95 (back 18),Second: Liam O’Donovan (Bruff) 95, Third: Stephen Shoer (Riverdale) 96 (back 18), Fourth: Stephen O’Reilly (Hillview) 96.
Intermediate: First: Charlie Compton (Tipp Hills) 100, Second: Tom Fitzpatrick (Gowran) 101.
Third: Celly Ryan (Larkspur Park) 102 (back 18), Fourth: Michael Darcy (Ardnacrusha) 102.
Junior: First: Curtis McCarthy (Cunnigar) 105, Second: Seanie O’Connor (Hillview) 109 (back 6), Third: Owen Tubbritt (Tramore) 109 (back 18), Fourth: Paul Lawrence (Tramore) 109.
Ladies 0-13: First: Eleanor Walsh (Fermoy) 106, Second: Breda White (Tipp Hills) 107.
Ladies 14+: First: Lorraine Creed (Hillview) 118, Second: Grainne Shelly (Larkspur Park) 127.
On behalf of Hillview Sports Club, congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who participated; our sponsors and the club volunteers who made the competition a great success.
