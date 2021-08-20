Deaths in Tipperary Friday August 20

The death has occurred of Katie Callaghan (née Prendergast)

Lanzarote, Louth / Tipperary

Katie Callaghan (nee Prendergast) died suddenly in her home in Lanzarote. Formerly of Drogheda and Clonmel. Katie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Aymie, Rory, Ian & Ruth, her siblings, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

"May sunshine surround you each new day and may smiles & love never be far away."

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Paula Finn

late of Mount St Nicholas, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Paula Finn, late of Mount St Nicholas, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 17th August 2021. Sadly missed by her loving children, Rebecca and Alex, parents John and Della, brother Billy, sisters Vicki, Emma and Stacey, brothers in laws, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Saturday, the 21st August 2021, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Church service can be viewed on this link https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Pad Joe) Slater

Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Slater, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, August 18th, 2021, Patrick Joseph (Pad Joe). Sadly missed by his family, brothers Thomas, Billy and Brendan, sisters Catherine, Tina and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass will take place on Monday, 23rd August 2021, at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.



The death has occurred of Eileen Cahill (née Sexton)

Pearse Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templeglantine, Limerick

Deaths in Tipperary Friday August 20

Eileen Cahill, (nee Sexton), Pearse Street, Nenagh and formerly of Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, August 17th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband John F. Cahill, her brother Tom, sister-in-law Maureen and niece Mary. Sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughter-in-law Margaret, her adored grandchildren Aoife and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday 19th, for family and close friends, at her son Tony and Margaret's home, (Kildangan Hill, Puckane), (E45 NY59), from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial, in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.