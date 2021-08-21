Cllr Jim Ryan welcomes Two-Mile Borris funding

Cllr Jim Ryan has welcomed the news that Tipperary County Council has received funding of €120000 from the NTA for safety works within Two-Mile Borris village.



Cllr Ryan said the money was coming from the Government's Active Travel Fund and was great news for the village.



The works to be carried out include safety works outside the local national school to include the provision of a new footpath and cyclepath from the school to the entrances of both the Castle Park and Cluain na Seimre housing estates.



“This is great news and I very much welcome it as safety of both pedestrians and motorists is extremely important especially along local schools as is the case here.



“I would like to compliment the local district council and their engineers for securing this funding and the next stage is to draw up detailed plans and to carry out a Road Safety Audit at the location to ensure the most effective measures are installed,” the Independent councillor said.

Once this process was concluded then the council can go ahead and appoint a contractor to carry out the works.



“Hopefully this will happen without any delays as these works are so badly needed,” said Cllr Ryan.