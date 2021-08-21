21/08/2021

Search our Archive

Cllr Jim Ryan welcomes Two-Mile Borris funding

Works to be carried out include safety works outside the local national school to include the provision of a new footpath and a cyclepath

Cllr Jim Ryan welcomes Two-Mile Borris funding

Cllr Jim Ryan

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Jim Ryan has welcomed the news that Tipperary County Council has received funding of €120000 from the NTA for safety works within Two-Mile Borris village.


Cllr Ryan said the money was coming from the Government's Active Travel Fund and was great news for the village.


The works to be carried out include safety works outside the local national school to include the provision of a new footpath and cyclepath from the school to the entrances of both the Castle Park and Cluain na Seimre housing estates.


“This is great news and I very much welcome it as safety of both pedestrians and motorists is extremely important especially along local schools as is the case here.


“I would like to compliment the local district council and their engineers for securing this funding and the next stage is to draw up detailed plans and to carry out a Road Safety Audit at the location to ensure the most effective measures are installed,” the Independent councillor said.

Once this process was concluded then the council can go ahead and appoint a contractor to carry out the works.


“Hopefully this will happen without any delays as these works are so badly needed,” said Cllr Ryan.

Most Popular

Tipperary GAA Scene

Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up

Tipperary GAA Scene

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media